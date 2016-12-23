Thanks for weekend weather coverage

December 19, 2016
Hi
Just want to say a big thank you for the excellent information that you have been sending out all weekend regarding the weather. You all deserve a medal for public service.
If this has been a gota fría, I have to say it was more like a tropical storm! I haven’t experienced anything like it since I was caught in Hurricane Sandy in Cuba!
It looks like Torrevieja council got their act together quickly, but Orihuela I feel left it a bit late!
Best wishes to you all for Christmas.
Let’s hope the weather settles down in a few days.
Sarah Hill