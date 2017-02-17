Snow and our WFA

Altea

January 23, 2017

Dear Editor,

Now that we’ve all seen many parts of Spain that has, and still got thick snow, Alicante had its fair share. Traffic sliding around with some accidents. We all know the weather is changing and this is just the start. You can bet your bottom dollar they’ve made a big thing of it in the U.K.

How about the powers that be, in the U.K. reversing our winter fuel allowance back to what it was? A lot of elderly people felt very cold indeed, and weren’t able to go out. Few had the help of neighbours, but others weren’t so lucky.

Kindest regards

Lorner Holder