Happy Christmas

‘Twas many thousand years ago

When ancient man sat in the snow

And pondered on the length of day

Not knowing what we know today

He’d noticed that the days grew shorter

And snow and ice had replaced water.

It worried him until he saw

A day when there’s not less, but more

Sunshine as the sun grew stronger

And the day length getting longer

So ancient man now celebrated

With ancient woman, whom he dated.

Each year they took some winter solace

A few days after winter solstice

This ancient festival of light

Adopted as a Christian rite

Has now been hijacked once again

For profit by all those profane

Companies who find some reason

To target sales at this cold season.

Now a mix from many nations

Have many different celebrations

But it’s Merry Christmas we wish you

Enjoy it as you want to do.

By Chris King – Moraira

Rita Hamilton