By Chris King, Moraira

It’s the party season and any reader who is short of a party piece might want to recite the following:

I used to do a party piece

That was an arty farty piece

With all that intellectual stuff

That went on – when you’d had enough.

Yes – I could be relied upon

To embark on some great marathon

About some maiden all forlorn.

Whilst you all stifled a big yawn.

And on and on my voice would drone.

A monologue in monotone.

When next I tried to sing a song

An agony I would prolong

I cannot sing in tune at all

And when I tried the noise I’d bawl

Was sharp or flat, or even flatter,

And all the glass around would shatter

My audience with great applause

Would clap and clap with no due cause.

“There’s more” I’d cry, and then persist.

“That’s all” they’d shout, and they’d insist.

I thought I’d do a little dance

And so around the room I’d prance

I’d pirouette around the floor

And hope to hear some cry ‘encore’

But as I spun round by the shelves

Their ornaments would by themselves

Go crashing to the floor and shatter

The host would say “It didn’t matter

These houses now have such small rooms

They only were some old heirlooms.

There was a time I used to play

Selected tunes from yesterday

The piano forte was my forte.

Sometimes my audience was naughty

Requests I’d ask for “Rock or Pop”

And they requested me to stop!

It was a joke as we all knew.

I only missed a chord or two

So then with spite I would embark

On some long fugue that was by Bach.

On one occasion the host came

To the piano to acclaim

My playing, and acclaim he did

But accidently shut the lid

I cannot now describe the pain

I hardly managed the refrain

Although on me he could depend

And I continued to the end

But all my efforts were in vain

The neighbours came round to complain.

And so my party piece right now

Is magic and I’ll show you how

To make somebody disappear.

Last week I got a volunteer,

His friends keep asking me just when

I’m going to bring him back again.

But I’ve a special trick tonight.

I think I’ve almost got it right.

I need someone to saw in two.

A volunteer like you or you!