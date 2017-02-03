Ladies born in the 1950s

Muchamiel

January 29, 2016

If you, like me, were born in the 1950s you have been robbed of up to £40,000 state pension.

I was born in 1957 and with no official notification the date I will receive my pension was moved from age 60 to 66.

I planned for my retirement and paid in 29 years’ contributions, meaning I only had to pay one more year (approx £700) to get a full pension at 60.

I now understand I will have to pay six years’ contributions – over £4,000 – to get the new full pension as the qualifying years are now 35.

If you are in a similar position to me, please join the protest group WASPI. This group are holding a protest rally on March 8, in London, to raise awareness of our plight and have employed a London law firm to take the government to court to address the injustice that has been done.

Their website is www.waspi.co.UK

Claire

Muchamiel