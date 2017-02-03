Ladies born in the 1950s

0
155

Muchamiel
January 29, 2016

If you, like me, were born in the 1950s you have been robbed of up to £40,000 state pension.
I was born in 1957 and with no official notification the date I will receive my pension was moved from age 60 to 66.
I planned for my retirement and paid in 29 years’ contributions, meaning I only had to pay one more year (approx £700) to get a full pension at 60.
I now understand I will have to pay six years’ contributions – over £4,000 – to get the new full pension as the qualifying years are now 35.
If you are in a similar position to me, please join the protest group WASPI. This group are holding a protest rally on March 8, in London, to raise awareness of our plight and have employed a London law firm to take the government to court to address the injustice that has been done.
Their website is www.waspi.co.UK

Claire
Muchamiel

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleShame on you Renfe
Next articleSurliness

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY