Crevillente postal theft

Crevillente

February 28, 2017

I noted the same problems that your correspondent, last week, has experienced. Crevillente mail, Xmas and birthday cards, going to the UK and Germany being opened and the money stolen.

I have spoken to the Postmaster in Crevillente and he directed me to the Correos website which is as useless as chocolate shoelaces. Obviously they do not have a problem with security……….

Can you supply a contact point where expats can share and formally complain about this thieving?

Richard in Crevillente