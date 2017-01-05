Brexit moaner

Durham, UK

January 1, 2017

Anthony Wolseley’s pathetic moaning about the UK leaving the EU is something those of us who voted to leave the EU find highly offensive. We voted to leave, so spit your dummy out and man up.

I live and work in the UK (England, to be precise) and until recently owned a property here in Spain. And guess what? I wasn’t allowed a Spanish vote.

You chose to leave the UK, but you still think you should have a say in its future. Well you shouldn’t, as I/you shouldn’t in Spain. Other EU members want to leave, realising the EU is an ailing private members-only club whose unfair business attitude and draconian laws are elitist to say the least, barring those lesser mortals (countries) outside the supposedly magnificent EU free trade amongst its neighbours.

The taxes I paid having sold my house in Spain were pure unfair extortion compared to if I were Spanish, and we were in the EU at the time.

I’m afraid it is one law for the Spanish, another for us. To be European we should be all treated equally. We aren’t and never will be. You may speak Spanish, eat Spanish cuisine, enjoy the climate and other perks living here bring, but at a price.

Don’t think for one moment that leaving the EU puts you in peril. We are far too valuable to the Spanish economy for them to put any restrictive covenants on UK citizens. In fact, it may just make them think. You know that England may not be the land of soft-headed nincompoops that Anthony Wolseley Wilmsen and the Spanish thought we were.

John Cumberland