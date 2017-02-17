Answering Mr Whiteside

Website comment

February 13, 2017

A rather toxic letter Mr Whiteside that is very one sided, I seem to have witnessed nastiness from leavers as well, or have you chosen to ignore that. In answer to your question regarding pensions and benefits, yes we are claiming them regardless of where we now live because we worked for them.

On the subject of democracy, I believe it stands for freedom of speech and of political bias, a referendum result does not therefore place a gag on peoples opinion. Perhaps Mr Whitside you should re-evaluate your stance on democracy before questioning others. May I ask you a question, should you ever be in a position to influence legislation would you prohibit UK citizens from living abroad? You certainly give off vibes that you would.

Bruce Roberts