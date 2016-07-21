Woman vicar quits Almería parish

By Emma Randle

Mojacar’s female Anglican parish priest has resigned and returned to the UK amid claims she was hounded out by sexist parishioners.

The Reverend Pauline Williams was vicar at San Pascual Church, Agua Enmedio in Mojacar as well as being parish priest for other churches in Almería, including Albox, Roquetas and Cucador.

Much controversy has surrounded her departure after it emerged that three male parishioners refused to accept communion from a woman priest, leading others to blame them for her departure.