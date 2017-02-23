Vera quips local police with tasers

Electro-shock weapons handed out to 12 trained agents

Vera councillor Francisca García gets the taser treatment

By Emma Randle

Vera’s local police force has been issued with taser guns, in a move to improve agent safety in “situations of extreme risk”, the council has said.

Vera mayor Félix López handed over the electro-shock weapons to police chief Andrés Sánchez last week, saying the council was “committed to equipping the force to carry out its important work in the safest conditions possible”.

Taser guns are pistols that fire small dart-like electrodes that are connected to the main unit by conductors and deliver an electric shock. The current prevents voluntary muscle control in the target causing ‘neuromuscular incapacitation’.

 

 

