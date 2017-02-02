Vera firm warehouse damaged by blaze

Over-stretched fire service struggles to deal with incident as off-duty firemen are re-called to help tackle flames

The blaze took hold at the far end of the warehouse where cardboard and wooden pallets were being stored

By Richard Torné

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze tore through a warehouse at a fish wholesalers in Vera last week.

The incident happened on Thursday (January 26) at Garciden, a fishmonger and fish transport firm, located off the Vera-Garrucha road.

The fire, which is thought to have started at one end of the warehouse shortly before 1pm, sent a huge plume of black smoke high into the air as the flames were fanned by highly flammable materials stored inside, including wooden pallets, cardboard and paper.

