Vera firm warehouse damaged by blaze

Over-stretched fire service struggles to deal with incident as off-duty firemen are re-called to help tackle flames

By Richard Torné

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a blaze tore through a warehouse at a fish wholesalers in Vera last week.

The incident happened on Thursday (January 26) at Garciden, a fishmonger and fish transport firm, located off the Vera-Garrucha road.

The fire, which is thought to have started at one end of the warehouse shortly before 1pm, sent a huge plume of black smoke high into the air as the flames were fanned by highly flammable materials stored inside, including wooden pallets, cardboard and paper.