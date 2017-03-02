Train wreck

More companies pull out of building high-speed railway following cost concerns

By David Jackson

Five companies awarded contracts to build sections of the planned Almería to Murcia high-speed train line (AVE) have rescinded their tenders since January, it has emerged.

The five follow the lead of constructors Sacyr, who late last year controversially broke away from the project citing concerns that the project would never start.

The contracts were all awarded in 2011, when work first started on the AVE lines. More than one billion euros was spent building two of Spain’s largest railway tunnels underneath the Sierra Cabrera in Sorbas, along with 12 kilometres of track.