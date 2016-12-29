Teachers unite against attacks

Two students assaulted their professors last week

Parents at a school in El Ejido branded “third world” hold a protest to demand improvements

By David Jackson
Teachers across the province have united to demand that more is done to protect them in classes from unruly pupils after two recent attacks, with union CCOO launching a campaign urging teachers who suffer verbal or physical attacks by students to come forward and report them.

A 14 year-old pupil in Balerma’s IES Mar Azul secondary school was arrested by the Guardia Civil on December 21 after punching a teacher. The pupil had been asked to put away a mobile phone and had refused to do so. After several requests the teacher insisted and the pupil exploded in a “fit of rage”, according to frightened classmates

 

In a separate incident at Matagorda’s Solymar primary school on the same day, a teacher was attacked by a child during a parent teacher meeting. The student physically attacked the supply teacher and had to be restrained by parents. Although police were called, the teacher involved declined to make a formal complaint.

