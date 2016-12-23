Storms wreak havoc across province

• Bédar man dies after going missing in Saturday’s storms • More rain has fallen in one month than the entire year – but farmers complain 80 per cent is wasted by running into sea

By Emma Randle

Rain, snow and high winds buffeted nearly 40 towns across the province last weekend, resulting in more than 210 emergency call outs according to the regional government.

Although initially it appeared there were no fatalities in the province, the body of a 65-year-old man from Bédar was found on Tuesday, after he went missing after leaving a bar in the town in heavy rains on Saturday.

In total, seven people died across south east Spain according to latest reports.

Up to 200 litres of rain per square metre fell in Almería city, the Levante and Poniente areas, adding up to more rain in the last month than in the last year – although only 20 per cent of it will be used to alleviate droughts the rest of the year according to provincial farmers’ federation Feral.