By Richard Torné

A large blue shark washed up dead on a beach in Vera last week had been ‘speared’ by a swordfish, according to marine wildlife association Equinac.

The shark, an adult male measuring more than 2.3 metres in length, had only recently died. During a post mortem examination carried out at the scene, experts from Equinac removed a 16-centimetre section of bill or ‘sword’ belonging to a swordfish, which had broken off in the shark’s skull after slicing through its right eye.