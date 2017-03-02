Sadistic killer jailed

NEWS Staff Reporter

A Romanian man has been sentenced to 27 years in jail after being found guilty of the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

Dosanu P., 33, stabbed 32-year-old Maríana Muresanu 49 times before mutilating her body and gouging her eyes out at the couple’s home in the Almería neighbourhood of El Quemadero on May 31, 2014.

Dosanu P. then stole two vehicles as he fled to Valencia with the intention of killing a man he suspected had been having an affair with Ms Muresanu, although he was arrested at a hotel before he was able to carry out the crime.