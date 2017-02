Turre council under the spotlight as mayor threatens to renege on power sharing deal with socialists

By Richard Torné

The public prosecutor has requested information regarding the granting of building permits in Cortijo Cabrera by Turre council, CA News can reveal.

The prosecutor for the environment, José María López Cervilla, sent a written request to the local authority on January 16, demanding to know the number of building licences that were granted by the council over the last 10 years, which he says could be in breach of planning laws.