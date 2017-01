The PP and the PSOE parties have agreed to work together as drought continues

By David Jackson

The two major political parties have entered into a gentleman’s agreement to work together on a joint plan to improve water management in the province.

The announcement came after a Junta de Andalucía study showed that more than 80 per cent of the province’s agricultural water continues to come from aquifers. The over-exploitation of underground reservoirs by farms threatens the ecosystem of the province and the long term viability of the farming industry.