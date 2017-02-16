Palomares clean-up deal in doubt

Fears grow Spain has agreed to water down agreement with US to remove all contaminated soil

By Richard Torné

The Government has come under fire after admitting “it is unsure” whether the new US administration will honour its commitment to remove all the radioactive soil from Palomares.

The left wing Izquierda Unida party released a statement last week, saying the ruling right-wing administration’s response to a question tabled in congress about the clean-up had been “disappointing”.

IU warned that the deal signed in October 2015 between Spain and the US to remove contaminated soil left behind by the American army following the 1966 nuclear accident was being watered down.