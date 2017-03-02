Not another Indalo!

By Emma Randle

A large Indalo figure will adorn the roundabout outside Mojacar’s Parque Comercial shopping centre in time for the Easter season, the council revealed last week.

The design was decided without public consultation and was not brought before any council meetings for approval, according to opposition councillor Jessica Simpson from Mojacar Positiva Se Mueve.

In addition, CA News can reveal that the revamp will cost some €50,000, which has led to criticism from locals that the project is “unimaginative and too expensive”.

No image or specific details of the project are available as it is reportedly “still being worked on”, despite work on the roundabout already having started.