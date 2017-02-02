No let up for Leo

Family appeals for funds to save life of four-year-old son battling against cancer

By Emma Randle

A young cancer sufferer from Vera has been diagnosed with two new tumours five weeks after an operation to remove the last aggressive growth.

Leo Bermejo, known locally as ‘Leo the Lion’, was first diagnosed with cancer when he was two-and a half years old, after showing signs of illness during the summer of 2015.

Mother Karen Keefe said the latest development was the “worst news possible” and has launched a new campaign to raise €150,000 for Leo to have proton therapy, which she says is his “only hope for survival”.