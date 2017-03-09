Mojacar mayor questioned over vote rigging claims

By Richard Torné

The mayor of Mojacar, Rosa Maria Cano, has given evidence before a magistrate in Vera as part of an ongoing judicial probe into claims of vote-rigging in the 2015 local elections.

According to the PSOE some 250 people, including relatives and close friends of the mayor and ruling councillors, fraudulently signed on the town hall padrón (resident register) to swell the PP vote in exchange for favours, bribes or jobs at the council.

Sra Cano testified as a witness on Thursday (March 2). So far, 10 people have given evidence, including the mayor’s sister-in-law and her niece, both of whom reputedly live in Garrucha but were hastily registered as Mojacar residents shortly before the elections, which the PP won.