Junta’s golf school fiasco

By David Jackson

The El Toyo school of golf will remain unopened after a contract to run it ended last week with no winner.

Only one company bid in the public tender, and its bid was rejected by the ministry of tourism.

The €1.6 million complex outside Almería city was criticised as an unnecessary white elephant when the project was first announced by the regional government. Work on the complex should have finished in 2015, but budget cutbacks meant that work dragged on until the middle of 2016 and features were dropped.