Head-on collision on Turre-Mojacar road

Expats reveal experience of being faced by a car being driven on wrong side of road

By Richard Torné

A man was injured last Friday after the car he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on the Turre-Mojacar road.

CA News understands that the driver of the car being driven on the wrong side of the road was a British pensioner. He was unhurt in the incident, while the injured person, described as elderly by police, suffered a minor injury but no further details have been released.

An eyewitness at the scene confirmed to this reporter that one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction “for quite a distance” and had not skidded into the path of the other car before the collision.