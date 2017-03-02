Farcical scenes at Turre town hall

Socialist Maria Isabel López takes over as mayor but is made to sweat by Somos Turre coalition partners

By Richard Torné

There was last minute drama at a packed Turre town hall last week when a surprise secret ballot was held to vote in socialist Maria Isabel López as mayor.

The election of Sra López, from the PSOE, had been expected as part of a post-election power sharing deal with the Somos Turre (ST) party, but a running spat between her and her predecessor Martin Morales meant her election hung in the balance as the PSOE needed the votes of the two ST councillors to take over.

The drama intensified when Sr Morales dropped a bombshell just before the vote, announcing that he would support a last minute proposal by the right-wing PP opposition to hold a secret ballot in order to elect the new mayor.