Family of dead expat seek UK compensation

Antony McGee was run over one night as he walked home in Los Gallardos

By David Jackson

The family of a British man who was struck and killed by a car outside Los Gallardos two years ago have hired one of the world’s largest law firms to sue the driver’s insurance company under English law, Costa Almería News can exclusively reveal.

Antony McGee was returning to his home in the urbanisation of Huerta Nueva late on the night of April 17, 2015, when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The 36 year-old expat, who used his home in Almería for holidays, was killed instantly.