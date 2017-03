By Richard Torné

A former mayor of Oria has been barred from holding public office for 10 years after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

José Pérez, from the Socialist PSOE party, went on trial in January, accused of hiring dozens of acquaintances without following correct procedure while serving as mayor between 2007 and 2011.

He was also accused of breaching procurement rules after approving numerous expensive public works projects.