Dog massacre horror

By Emma Randle

Five dogs were shot to death and a horse was badly beaten in an unprecedented attack on private land belonging to an expat animal lover in Caniles, Sierra de Baza.

Illona Mitchell said she arrived at her property where she stables 12 horses and keeps 10 rescue dogs on the morning of January 7 to find half her dogs lying dead or injured on the ground.

They had been shot, two in their beds in kennels and others outside. Three of them were dead at the scene and the other two died later the same day at the vet.