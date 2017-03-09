Deadly caterpillar warning

Dog walkers urged to avoid pine areas and watch out for the pests on the ground

By Emma Randle

The Guardia Civil has issued its annual alert against processionary caterpillars, with a campaign launched on social media warning dog owners their pets could die if they lick the insects.

The alert says: “The plague of caterpillars has invaded Spain. Dangerous for people and deadly for dogs.”

It goes on to give advice on dealing with the pests, urging people to avoid contact by walking their dogs in areas away from possible caterpillar zones.

The caterpillars, larvae of the pine processionary moth, build nests in pine trees and can be dangerous to animals and humans because of the fine hairs that cover their bodies.