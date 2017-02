By Richard Torné

A Senegalese man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after being found guilty of the kidnap and sexual assault of a six-year-old boy in Roquetas de Mar.

The 38-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed save for his initials M.N., in keeping with Spain’s privacy laws, kidnapped the child while he was playing football with friends in a park in February 2015.