Books given the brush off in Mojacar

By Emma Randle

Artists are up in arms at a decision by Mojacar council to move the public lending library into the town art gallery, ignoring requests for a permanent exhibition there.

Art lovers attending a cultural evening hosted by international artist Thomas Neukirch at the Mojacar Fuente Gallery last weekend campaigned for the removal of the library and the creation of a ‘Museo de Mojacar’.

He and his fellow artists want to see the works on public display on the first floor of the Fuente Gallery, which was designed as a gallery space with appropriate lighting and dimensions.