Animal shelter raided by police

Police find more than 100 starving dogs after activists claim expat owner misappropriated funds for her high life

By David Jackson

Environmental police unit Seprona together with government vets raided an animal shelter known as Kim’s Animal Shelter in Gádor last week after activists filed complaints alleging there were more than 100 starving animals being kept in unsanitary conditions.

English owner Kim Halliwell is understood to have moved to Almería last year after selling her Mijas animal shelter at a profit. Málaga-based expats had clubbed together to donate thousands of euros to save her animals after she was denounced by government vets for the shelter’s unsanitary conditions.