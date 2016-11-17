Animal shelter raided by police

By David Jackson
Environmental police unit Seprona together with government vets raided an animal shelter known as Kim’s Animal Shelter in Gádor last week after activists filed complaints alleging there were more than 100 starving animals being kept in unsanitary conditions.
English owner Kim Halliwell is understood to have moved to Almería last year after selling her Mijas animal shelter at a profit. Málaga-based expats had clubbed together to donate thousands of euros to save her animals after she was denounced by government vets for the shelter’s unsanitary conditions.
I think all the animal charities need to be seriously investigated. It is all about profit and they are actually businesses. Some of these charities farm out their animals to “fosterers” and don’t have kennels so as they look ” good”, but they are pocketing the money and hiding behind the peoples kindness and generosity. Kim Halliwell just wasn’t clever enough. Everywhere you look another charity is popping up..its easy money. Of course lots of animals are being “saved” but who by? The public are the ones doing all the saving and lavishing the charities with money in the hope of saving more animals. If you move to Spain, don’t open a corner shop, open an animal charity. You will get rich quicker!