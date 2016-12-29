Almería to feature in new gastro book

Emma Randle

Almería provided food for thought for a respected British travel and gastronomy writer last month, after she visited the province researching a new book on Andalucía.

Fiona Dunlop, author of books such as ‘Real Tapas’ and ‘Spain Chic’, as well many travel articles for the National Geographic and British national press, came to Almería for the start of her journey through the region, exploring its food and history.

She is especially interested in its Moorish heritage, seeing what remains of its influence on cuisine and culture.

Dunlop was on a mission to find the best tapas in town, identifying five top bars which she has featured in a blog post that will form the first chapter of her book.