Alleged killer had been on the run for months, court reveals

Man arrested for partner’s murder was wanted by police since July 2016 - but remained in the province, as Facebook posts appear to show

Francisco S.G.S. uploaded this photo of himself on Facebook while on the run

By Richard Torné

A man charged last week with the murder of his former partner in Huércal de Almería had been on the run from the authorities for more than six months, it has emerged.

Francisco S.G.S., 31, is accused of killing 33-year-old Antonia G. by cutting her throat at her home on January 15.

But despite being convicted of fraud in July 2016 after he forged his aunt’s signature to steal more than €21,000 from her in 2006, he went on the run before he could begin his one-year jail term.

