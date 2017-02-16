Alleged killer assaults cops in court

Man on trial for gruesome murder of wife in 2014 attempts to escape

By Richard Torné

A man on trial for the brutal murder of his wife in Almería assaulted three policemen while attempting to escape from a court cell last week.

Romanian Dosanu P., 35, is on trial for the murder of 32-year-old María Muresanu, who was stabbed almost 50 times and had her eyes gouged out during a fight at the couple’s home in the neighbourhood of El Quemadero in May 2014.

On the second day of the trial, it has emerged that Dosanu P. was involved in a violent incident when police who were meant to escort him from an underground cell to the courtroom at the Audiencia Provincial were allegedly attacked by the defendant.