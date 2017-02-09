Albox lawyer in conflict of interest row

By Emma Randle

The Socialist PSOE party in Albox has called for the “immediate resignation” of a provincial council legal consultant for allegedly working in breach of conflict of interest rules.

Juan Pedro Pérez Quiles, spokesperson for the right wing Partido Popular (PP) in Albox is a legal consultant for Diputación – the provincial council – for which he earns €3,000 per month, according to the PSOE.

But he also reportedly continues to work in a private practice, which has led socialists to accuse him of breaching conflict of interest laws.