Albox lawyer in conflict of interest row

PP spokesperson and provincial government legal adviser accused of breaking law

Juan Pedro Pérez Quiles is accused by the PSOE of breaching conflict of interest laws

By Emma Randle

The Socialist PSOE party in Albox has called for the “immediate resignation” of a provincial council legal consultant for allegedly working in breach of conflict of interest rules.

Juan Pedro Pérez Quiles, spokesperson for the right wing Partido Popular (PP) in Albox is a legal consultant for Diputación – the provincial council – for which he earns €3,000 per month, according to the PSOE.

But he also reportedly continues to work in a private practice, which has led socialists to accuse him of breaching conflict of interest laws.

