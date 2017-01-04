Albox fire station shock

Provincial council to take over fire service after negotiations fall through

By Emma Randle

Albox council has handed the town fire station over to Diputación, after a last minute refusal by the provincial council to agree to new terms for management of the service.

The decision was taken by majority vote at an extraordinary council meeting last Thursday December 29, following through on a threat made two months before to close the fire service if the provincial government would not provide more funding and equipment.

The news comes as a shock as despite giving the ultimatum Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas had reportedly been confident a new management agreement would be agreed

However he was blocked at the last minute by Diputación president Gabriel Amat, according to councillor Maura Hillen.