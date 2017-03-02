276 km/h driver jailed

NEWS Staff Reporter

A driver caught doing more than three times the speed limit on a motorway close to Almería airport has been jailed for four months.

The man, who has not been named, was also handed a three-year driving ban after being found guilty of speeding at a court in Almería.

The incident happened in January after the driver was clocked doing 276 kilometres per hour (about 170 miles per hour) in a high-performance Nissan GT-R sports car on a road between the city’s football stadium and the Alquian neighbourhood, where the speed limit is 90 km/h.