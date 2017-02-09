13-year-old girl forced into prostitution

By Richard Torné

Police in Almería city have rescued a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly forced into prostitution by her mother.

Police said the girl had been working as a prostitute on the provincial capital’s promenade – the Paseo Marítimo – in exchange for just €15.

She had also been looking after her nine-year-old brother while using the cash she earned to buy alcohol and tobacco for her mother, who was arrested and charged with child abandonment. Two men have also been arrested in connection with sexual and forced labour offences.