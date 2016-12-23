People and institutions of the year

Continuing with the long-established tradition, this, one of my final articles of 2016, is about the prime movers involved in the world of Spanish wine.

I had to laugh when I recently read some publicity material from a new related business that criticised the Spanish wine industry for being stuck in the mud of tradition without looking to the future.

The business concerned was obviously ‘talking up’ their own new product, but really, what absurd nonsense! The Spanish wine scene has to be one of the most dynamic in the world. I receive news feeds all the time about what’s happening here in Spain and there is never dull moment.

