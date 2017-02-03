Historic Somontano & a bodega with modernity at its core

Forgive me if you’ve heard this before, but I do believe it’s worth saying again – I’ve never tasted a poor wine from DO Somontano! However, I’m unapologetic about making the above statement – again? If readers are looking for consistent quality, then DO Somontano is an ideal port of call. Not that the rolling, at times, mountainous, vineyards of this relatively young area of production are anywhere near the sea (DO status was only approved in 1985 [DO Rioja, for example was in the 20s]). Set in the foothills of the Pyrenees as well as climbing into the higher ground, DO Somontano averaging 350 – 700 metres above sea level, is far enough away from the Med for it to be minimally, if at all, influential.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper